Video shows good Samaritans pulling 2 people from burning car on I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Stunning dash camera video shows a group of good Samaritans running to rescue two passengers who became trapped inside a burning car in Andover Tuesday morning.

The good Samaritans said they were driving down Interstate 495 when they saw the car completely engulfed in flames on the side of the highway.

They slammed on their brakes and pulled two occupants away from the fiery wreck as they waited for first responders to arrive.

There has been no word on the condition of the people in the car or what may have caused the crash.

