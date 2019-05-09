Video shows grandmother, toddler moments before getting struck by car in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - Surveillance video along Chandler Street in Worcester shows a grandmother pushing her granddaughter in a stroller just moments before they were hit by a car.

Officers responding to a reported crash about 10:30 a.m. determined that a driver in a silver sedan crashed into the back of a vehicle stopped at a crosswalk, causing it to veer off the road and hit the woman and the little girl in the stroller she was pushing, police said.

The impact of the crash left the little girl underneath the car.

Nearby Department of Public Works worker Peter Lamoures dialed 911 as his co-workers jumped out of their truck and went to rescue the trapped girl.

Pastor Mike Stoliker and his wife, Heather Boyce, were in the red sedan that was struck by the silver car. They were heading to an appointment when they say their driver stopped at a crosswalk to let the grandmother and the three-year-old girl pass by.

“All I remember is going forward, my head hitting the back of the driver’s side headrest, then bunching back,” Stoliker said.

Security cameras show the silver car ram the red car from behind, go airborne, cross the lane into oncoming traffic, and hit the grandmother and toddler.

“All we heard was (a) bang from behind and kid involved,” Stoliker said.

Both the pastor and his wife say they got out to help. He called 911, and she ran to the grandmother, who was hurt on the pavement.

“She had blood coming down the side of her neck that was on the ground, and she was panicking, (saying), ‘That’s my granddaughter. Is she OK,'” Boyce said.

As soon as emergency crews arrived, Boyce, who was epilepsy, says she stepped back and had a seizure. Stoliker also realized he was hurt.

“I feel like I went 12 rounds with Mike Tyson and lost,” Stoliker said.

Stoliker and Boyce say they hope the little girl and grandmother make a full recovery.

“I did make eye to eye contact with the grandmother, so I’d like to see them and check on them and let them know we’ve been praying for them,” Boyce said.

