A graphic video shared by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shows a great white shark chowing down off Cape Cod.

The video captured the shark gliding through the waters of the Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge Wednesday.

Another predation today off Monomoy National Wildlife Refuge. pic.twitter.com/cnH7zPdIP8 — Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (@A_WhiteShark) July 10, 2019

Several sharks have been spotted swimming off the coast of Massachusetts this summer.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)