Video shows hit-and-run driver plowing into 4 children in front of home in Stoneham

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who was caught on camera plowing into four children standing with their bikes in front of a home in Stoneham on Sunday evening.

Officers responding to reports of a hit-and-run at the intersection of Elm Street and MacArthur Road just after 6:30 p.m. found four children between the ages of 12 and 13 had been struck by a dark-colored Subaru Legacy that had been traveling westbound on Elm Street, Stoneham police said.

Video of the incident showed the children standing in front of a residence when the vehicle hit them, sending them flying into shrubbery.

James McKinnon witnessed the crash in disbelief.

“I came to the window, looked out the window, saw there were four kids standing out here talking. About 10 seconds later, I see the car coming around the corner and I thought, ‘I can’t believe she’s going to try to do this thing.’ She was flying and smashed right in. Next thing you know, the kids go flying up in the air,” he recalled. “I figured someone got seriously hurt by the way the kids went up in the air.”

All four juveniles were treated at the scene. Two were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The car also hit a parked vehicle before driving away with a bicycle lodged underneath it.

Anyone with information on the suspect vehicle or driver is asked to call the Stoneham police at 781-438-1215.

Dramatic video shows the moment a car hits a group of kids in a #Stoneham driveway. Amazingly, they’re all ok. Driver took off. Live report @7News at 9am. pic.twitter.com/jAAX8VUZjC — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) October 14, 2019

