(WHDH) — Officials are urging people to take it slow on the roads during rainstorms after a vehicle hydroplaned and ended up going airborne over a highway median in Nevada.

Dashcam video of the crash shows the vehicle flipping through the air and over the median before coming to a rest on the other side of the highway.

The driver and passenger were wearing their seatbelts and suffered minimal injuries, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.

