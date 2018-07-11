Video shows jaywalking turtle fleeing from police officer

(WHDH) — Why did the turtle cross the road? To escape the police, obviously!

Sheriff Chody from the Williamson County Sheriff Office in Texas recently carried out a “heroic act” when he saved a turtle from the middle of the road.

Video shared on Twitter earlier this week shows the sheriff attempting to shoo the jaywalking turtle from the highway. However, it appears the turtle may not be the biggest fan of the police as it fled at a surprising speed from Chody, almost as soon as he tried to lift it away to safety.

The video has since gone viral, gaining thousands of likes and views.

I was trying to help this little guy out. I don’t think he appreciated my efforts. My heroic act for the day😊 #TurtlesMatter pic.twitter.com/6W1EV9rLXe — Williamson County Sheriff (WilCo) Texas (@SheriffChody) July 9, 2018

