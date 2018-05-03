Video shows man getting out of car on Mass Pike, climbing on school bus

WESTON, MA (WHDH) – A man driving on the Mass Pike in Newton Tuesday stopped in front of a school bus, got out of his vehicle and jumped on the hood of the bus, state police said.

The bizarre incident, which was captured on video, happened as other motorists were passing by around 7:45 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway near exit 16.

State police said a 42-year-old Dorchester man stopped in the middle travel lane, forcing the school bus traveling behind him to stop. The man, whose name was not released, proceeded to get out of his car and try to gain access to the bus, only to be denied entry by the driver.

When the bus operator attempted to drive away, the man walked in front of the bus, jumped up on the hood, and started yelling at the driver.

No students were on the bus at the time.

It’s not clear what prompted the incident, but police said that they have identified the suspect.

No charges have been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)