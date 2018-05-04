Video shows man getting out of car on Mass Pike, climbing on school bus

NEWTON, MA (WHDH) - A man driving on the Mass Pike in Newton Tuesday stopped in front of a Weston school bus, got out of his car and jumped on the hood of the bus, state police said.

The bizarre incident, which was captured on the bus dashcam, happened as other motorists were passing by about 7:45 p.m. on the westbound side near exit 16.

A 42-year-old Dorchester man stopped in the middle travel lane, forcing the school bus traveling behind him to stop, state police said. The man, whose name was not released, proceeded to get out of his car and tried to gain access to the bus, only to be denied entry by driver Joe Rizoli.

When the bus driver attempted to drive away, the man walked in front of the bus, jumped up on the hood, and started yelling at the driver. Rizoli said the man yelled at him, “Why are your windows dark?”

No students were on the bus at the time. It is not clear what prompted the incident but police said they have identified the suspect.

No charges have been filed. An investigation is ongoing.

