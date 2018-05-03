Video shows man getting out of car on Mass Pike, climbing on school bus

WESTON, MA (WHDH) - A man driving on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Tuesday stopped in front of a school bus, got out of his vehicle and jumped on the hood of the bus, state police said.

The bizarre incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on the westbound side of the highway near exit 16 in Newton as cars were passing by.

A 42-year-old Dorchester man stopped in the middle travel lane, forcing the school bus behind him to stop, according to police. The man then exited his vehicle and attempted to gain access to the bus, but was denied entry by the driver.

The bus operator attempted to drive away, but the man walked in front of the bus and jumped up on the hood. Video showed the man banging on the hood and yelling at the driver.

The man eventually got off the hood and the bus driver was able to drive away, police said. No students were on the bus.

It’s not clear what prompted the incident, but police said that they have identified the suspect. No charges have been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Video: Courtesy of Jim Rizoli)

