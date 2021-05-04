MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man narrowly escaped being crushed by a box truck when it slammed into a pickup truck in Medford on Saturday.

The man could be seen on video standing behind the pickup truck as the box truck barreled toward it.

He quickly jumped out of the way just before the box truck hit the pickup truck.

This happened while a group of workers were pouring concrete nearby.

There were no reported injuries.

No additional information has been released.

