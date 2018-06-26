NORTH MIAMI-DADE, Fla. (WSVN) — Drivers on Interstate 95 in Miami were greeted with an odd sight Sunday after a car was seen flying down the highway with a man on the hood.

Daniel Midah, 19, shared a video on Twitter after he saw the car heading southbound near Ives Dairy Road around 8 p.m.

The unidentified man could be seen clutching onto the hood of the black car, which was going around 70 miles per hour.

Speaking to 7News, Midah said he was driving down I-95 when he turned his head and noticed the bizarre situation.

“I was like no one is going to believe me if I tell anyone,” he said, “so I took out my phone and just started recording.”

Midah added that he was scared the entire time as he kept the camera rolling.

“It’s really insane, it’s surreal,” he said.

Midah said a woman was behind the wheel as the man gripped the car with one hand and held a cellphone with the other.

Out of concern for his own safety, he thought about the idea of the driver swerving and hitting his car or the man falling off at a high rate of speed.

Midah called 911 after recording the viral video.

“It was kind of dangerous, not just for them, but for everybody around,” said Midah.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the incident but said they discourage anybody from taking video while driving.

According to FHP, the man on the hood of the car and the driver could be cited.

“I don’t know if the guy was there willingly, if the guy was there on accident, if he just hopped on and she drove off,” said Midah.

Since sharing his tweet, Midah’s post was retweeted more than 15,000 times, garnering over 800,000 views.

