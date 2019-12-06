Video shows man turning himself into ‘human chair’ for pregnant wife

(WHDH) — A loving husband who recently turned himself into a “human chair” to support his pregnant wife while they waited to see a doctor at the hospital is drawing praise from millions of people.

Video released by Hegang police in China showed the man sit down on the floor so the fatigued mother-to-be could lean on his back.

The woman held onto a railing in the hospital hallway as she sat on her husband’s back. At one point, he handed his wife a water bottle.

Many other people sitting around the couple could be seen staring at their phones. Not one person offered the woman their seat.

Police credited the man with being a “good husband” and said that the clip should be called “indifference.”

Video courtesy of Hegang police via Douyin

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)