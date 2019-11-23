Video shows mayor-elect hitting pedestrian with van

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — The Lewiston Police Department has released a video of the city’s mayor-elect hitting a woman in a crosswalk with his van.

The crash happened in October, before Mark Cayer won the mayoral election. Cayer has admitted to hitting Julianne Dawson of Lewiston in the crash. He didn’t contest a charge of failing to yield to a pedestrian and paid a $180 fine.

The Bangor Daily News obtained the video via a public records request on Wednesday.

Dawson has said the crash left her arm badly bruised, and she also had a bruised leg and road rash. Her attorney, Alex Spadinger, said in an e-mail the crash is an example of the danger of distracted driving.

Cayer said it was his responsibility “to be aware of everything that was around me.”

