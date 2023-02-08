REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - New video Wednesday shows the moment a car slammed into a building in Revere, damaging the building around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The crash took place on North Shore Road when a vehicle became airborne before going into the side of an apartment building.

Two people were inside the vehicle, officials said. Both were taken to the hospital after firefighters were forced to cut the car apart.

Firefighters evacuated people from the building, four of whom are now displaced.

“Pipes were broken, heat lines, water lines, so we were able to isolate just those two units by shutting the water off to them,” said Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich. “They have no heat, no hot water, and with the building compromised in one unit and the unit above that, we just thought it best if they find somewhere else to stay.”

Crews were on scene Wednesday morning just before 5 a.m. to board up a gaping hole in the building.

The crash also damaged a second car.

Officials said cars have gone into buildings in the area before. This latest crash remains under investigation.

