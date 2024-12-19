WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released body camera footage shows the moment police responded to a brawl at a toddler’s birthday party in Webster last month.

Webster police said 27-year-old Jordan Campos, of Worcester, became violent at a 2-year-old’s party on Nov. 30. Officers were called to a multi-family home on Everett Avenue for a disturbance two separate times, police said.

“The officers went there to try and quell the disturbance for the second time but the occupants of the apartment, due to their level of intoxication and disrespect towards authority and overall behavior, escalated the situation,” said Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw.

The bodycam video shows a broken oven door and glass on the floor.

Police said Campos walked in the front door yelling profanity and rushing at another person. Officers put their hands on Campos to stop him, but said he made a fist and reached for his pants pocket in front of a child’s playpen.

“When he went to his waist, they believed he might be in possession of a firearm, which then caused the officers to take him into custody as quickly and safely as possible. Utilizing the taser allowed them to do that,” Shaw said.

As officers removed Campos from the home, tensions were rising outside, police said.

“Everyone was very volatile, very violent, and very confrontational towards the officers,” Shaw said.

Police said neither Campos nor the crowd would cooperate, and that they were spit on and kicked. The officers were outnumbered and had to call for backup.

Campos was arrested and two others are also facing charges for assaulting police officers. Campos was arraigned on several charges. The two others will be called to court at a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)