HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - A plane crashed into the water at Hampton Beach in Hampton, New Hampshire Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Hampton Fire confirmed the only occupant was the pilot, who was removed from the plane by first responders. He was not transported to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

Video sent to 7NEWS shows the plane hitting the water and flipping forward. Then, the tail of the plane points straight up before the it settles into the waves.

The scene is currently active as of 1 p.m. Saturday, and the plane has been removed from the water.

No other details were immediately available.

