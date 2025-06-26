FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to the intersection of Concord Street and Everett Avenue in Framingham after a teen on a bike was hit by a car early Thursday afternoon.

The 16-year-old was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Part of the intersection was closed for investigation. Officials say the driver stayed on the scene.

Carol Santos, who works at BK Takeout nearby, called 9-1-1.

“I grabbed my phone and I called 9-1-1 real quick,” said Santos. “They were like, oh, we’re sending units to there.”

Investigators reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses.

Those who work in the area say the intersection can be very busy.

“People have to pay more attention, obviously. But like, everyday it gets worse. People on the phone, they’re not paying attention,” said Santos.

Police say an investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

