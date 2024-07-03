WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the moment a truck slammed into a restaurant in Watertown earlier this week, damaging the building and forcing the restaurant to temporarily close.

The crash happened at Jana Grill & Bakery near 2 a.m. Monday morning.

By the time restaurant owner Suren Keryan arrived, he said, police and fire crews were already on scene. The driver of the truck had fled.

“We have to fix it,” Keryan said when asked about the damage. “What can I say?”

Jana Grill & Bakery is a family-run Mediterranean restaurant. It has been in business for six years, surviving the COVID-19 pandemic and a fire.

Now, Keryan said the restaurant will be closed “for the next couple months.”

“We’re unable to operate like this,” he said.

“This is not just a restaurant,” Keryan said. “It’s not about the money. This is about what we do and I love this place. We built it from the first day we worked here and this is sort of like my baby.”

In the wake of Monday’s crash, police are asking for the public’s help as they seek to track down the driver who crashed into Jana Grill & Bakery.

As of Wednesday afternoon, police said authorities had located the truck. Police had not yet located the driver.

Asked if he has a message to the driver, Keryan responded.

“Be careful. Drive careful and drive safe,” he said. “What can I say?”

