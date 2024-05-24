BOSTON (WHDH) - Newly released video shows the moment a woman got her shoe stuck in an escalator at South Station last week.

The incident happened on May 16 on an escalator which leads to the station’s Commuter Rail platform.

In a statement, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said transit police officers responded and eventually called the Boston Fire Department “to assist in safely removing her shoe.”

Sullivan said the woman was taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The MBTA released surveillance video of the incident on Friday. In the video, the woman can be seen riding the escalator before her shoe gets caught. Several bystanders are seen calling for help and officers are seen arriving after a few moments.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)