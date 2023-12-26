BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the moment before gunfire erupted in a Brockton neighborhood Monday morning, leaving bullet holes in the siding of one local home.

Brockton police said the shooting happened on Tilton Avenue around 3 a.m. Later speaking with 7NEWS, neighbors said a large party was underway.

“I heard six shots,” said one person who did not want to show her face on camera. “It sounded like six shots. And it wasn’t fireworks, because I’ve heard fireworks before.”

In the wake of this incident, the same person said she is now on edge in the place she calls home.

“I don’t feel safe right now, because I’m right across the street,” she said. “It’s right in front of me.”

Surveillance video from the area shows a fight break out in a Tilton Avenue driveway just before 3 a.m.

Minutes later, people can be seen running from the scene. Soon after, police arrive.

Area resident Renee Toomey said she was “sound asleep” at the time.

“We did sort of wake up to some noise, but I didn’t realize that it was to the extent that it was,” she said.

Neighbors said the house seen in surveillance video is often the site of large gatherings that go on for hours.

“That house, we’ve always had sort of our eye on,” Toomey said. “There’s a lot of activity. There’s a lot of parties. There’s several people living there that we don’t know who they are.”

“They do have parties, but I could never imagine it would turn into something violent,” Toomey continued.

No one was hurt on Monday. By Tuesday afternoon, though, bullet holes were still visible in the house that was hit.

Brockton police in a statement on Monday asked anyone with information on this incident to contact investigators at 508-941-0200.

No further information was available Tuesday.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)