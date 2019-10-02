Video shows moose enjoying dip in NH swimming pool

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A moose in search of mate stumbled into a backyard in New Hampshire and decided to take a dip in a swimming pool on Tuesday night.

Video shared by New Hampshire Fish and Game showed a young bull hanging in a pool in Bedford.

“With the moose breeding season beginning to ramp up, bulls are on the move looking for mates,” officials said in a Facebook post. “In his travels, this young bull accidentally found his way into a swimming pool.”

Wildlife biologists and conservation officers put together a makeshift set of wooden stairs and were eventually able to coax the moose out of the water after several hours.

The moose was able to find his way back into the woods.

