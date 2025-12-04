REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - New video obtained by TMZ shows the moment ICE agents in Revere arrested a woman with ties to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt

TMZ said the video shows Bruna Ferreira, the mother of Leavitt’s nephew, being detained by federal agents.

Ferreira was arrested earlier this month.

Her attorney said she came to the United States on a visa at six years old.

An ICE spokesperson told 7NEWS that Ferreira has a previous arrest for battery.

