NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A school bus with students on board was part of a multi-car crash in Nashua, New Hampshire Wednesday morning.

Fire, police, and school officials responded to the scene.

“A bus accident happened this morning at about 7 am on West Hollis Street involving three students on their way to Nashua High School South,” Nashua School District Superintendent Mario Andrade said in a statement. “One student was transported to a local hospital with minor injury as a cautionary measure. The other two students are now home with their parents. The bus driver and the bus monitor were not injured. Thank you to the City of Nashua first responders for their quick action, care, and support.”

According to officials, three students, including two in wheelchairs, and the driver were on board the bus at the time of the crash.

Three other cars were also involved in the accident, which happened on Hollis Street.

“I was just like, ‘Okay, um, I just got hit,'” said Candace Laroe, whose car was involved in the chain collision. “And I looked behind me and saw that a school bus had crashed into two cars behind me.”

Laroe’s head hit her steering wheel and when she looked up, she saw her hair clip shattered into three pieces on the dashboard. She said she was very shocked and concerned for the safety of the students on the school bus.

Fire Department officials said their job was made more difficult by needing to shut the power to the bus off, which meant they could not use the wheelchair lift and had to manually and safely move those students out of the bus.

Investigators say the bus driver was pulling down his sun visor and didn’t see the cars in front of him had stopped, so he did not hit the break. The bus company will put the driver on administrative leave while it conducts its own investigation. Police say they do not plan to charge him.

