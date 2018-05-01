FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WSVN) — An alert neighbor rescued a dog that wandered into a backyard at a Fort Lauderdale home and fell into the pool.

A struggling 1-year-old dog named Lola could be seen on video trying to get her head above water after falling into the pool in the neighbor’s backyard Saturday morning.

“He’s scrambling. He can’t figure out how to get out,” homeowner Tony Leon described.

Bella, second dog who is also Lola’s mom, was seemingly distressed about the ordeal and tried to assist before falling into the shallow end of the pool. However, she managed to get out.

“One of them just slipped and fell into the pool and it appeared that the other dog was trying to help [her] dog buddy,” Leon said, “and a few minutes later, [she] fell in.”

The ordeal began at 9 a.m. after Leon said he left his home near Southwest 21st Court and 36th Terrace and kept the gate open for a few minutes. That’s when the two dogs wandered into his backyard.

Surveillance cameras captured the struggle as Lola held on to the side of the pool, clawed at the pavement and splashed around. It’s what got the attention of the next-door neighbor.

“My neighbor next door, she made it just in time,” Leon said. “From what she told me, because I wasn’t home, she heard all this ruckus and splashing and she peeked through the fence and saw a dog.”

Cameras captured the neighbor walking onto the property with a towel to aid in the save.

“She’s aware that I don’t have a dog, and she just came unto the property and she went to reach for the dog,” Leon said. “It kind of growled at her and she hesitated, but then she saw the collar, grabbed it and pulled it out.”

Lola struggled to get out for 39 minutes before being rescued.

Her nails were worn and bloody after trying to pull herself from the pool, but her owner who lives down the street said she is OK.

The neighbor did not know the dogs, but put aside her safety to help.

“She’s a hero and I told her that,” Leon said.

The dogs’ owner said Lola and Bella slipped out that Saturday, and they had searched the neighborhood trying to find them.

The dogs eventually returned home wet and exhausted. The dogs’ owner didn’t know a neighbor saved Lola until 7News aired the story.

The neighbor who saved Lola did not want to speak on camera, but said she is happy that the dogs are safe.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)