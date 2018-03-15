Video shows officer outside school during Florida massacre

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Security video shows a Florida sheriff’s deputy go toward the high school building while a gunman massacred 17 students and staff members, but he stayed outside with his handgun drawn.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office released the video Thursday showing Deputy Scot Peterson’s actions during the Feb. 14 shooting. It shows him and a staff member rushing toward the building in a cart. He pulls his weapon and takes up a position outside the building. During much of the shooting, the camera’s view of Peterson is blocked by a light pole but parts of him occasionally appear.

Sheriff Scott Israel blasted Peterson eight days after the shooting, saying Peterson should have “went in, addressed the killer, killed the killer.”

The 54-year-old deputy retired rather than accept a suspension. He is still being investigated by internal affairs.

