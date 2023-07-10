DANVERS, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released video shows the moments a police officer’s gun fired inside Saint John’s Preparatory School in Danvers while police were responding to a hoax call earlier this year.

The video was released on Monday. The incident happened on May 22.

Police said they initially received a report of an active shooter at St. John’s Prep.

While police said officers were able to quickly determine that there didn’t seem to be a threat or active shooter, police said a responding officer’s gun misfired in the school’s Benjamin Hall.

Law enforcement personnel from multiple agencies ultimately converged on the Saint John’s campus.

Classes were canceled for the day after the incident.

In an update on May 25, police said the gun went off when an officer began holstering it after clearing a bathroom.

Danvers officials said the officer is an 11-year-veteran of the Danvers Police Department and he was up to date on his firearms certifications.

Officials said the officer requested to go through additional firearms training after the incident in May.

Danvers’ chief of police also said he agrees the gun fired accidentally and said the officer involved was not at fault.

