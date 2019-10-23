KISSIMMEE, Fla. (WHDH) — Police officers in Florida made a breathtaking save when he rescued a toddler who started choking on a cracker.

Amanda Zimmerman flagged down a passing officer as she stood on the sidewalk with her 18-month-old son who had stopped breathing.

“He’s not responding,” the officer can be heard saying on his body camera as additional officers began to arrive.

The officers put the boy on his back and performed CPR.

“Come on baby, come one,” another officer is heard saying as he performs chest compressions.

Finally the boy gasped for air.

He was rushed to the hospital and Zimmerman says he is going to be OK.

“Being without oxygen for that long and then just coming out, ya know, he didn’t miss a beat,” she said.

Zimmerman says she’s thankful a police officer happened to be driving by at the right time.

“God put em where they needed to be and it was just amazing that he was coming down at that moment,” she added.

She plans to tell her son the whole story some day.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)