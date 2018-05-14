Video shows out-of-control pickup truck toppling light poles on busy highway

(WHDH) — An out-of-control pickup truck was recently caught on video toppling light poles on a busy highway in Milwaukee before coming to a stop.

A Wisconsin Department of Transportation camera captured the moment a red truck went careening down a concrete divider and into a pair of light poles.

The crash happened last week on Interstate 43, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Some cars on the highway were damaged by the falling poles. No serious injuries were reported.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the truck.

