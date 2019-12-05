Video shows person in wheelchair rolling along I-93 ramp in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT traffic cameras captured video a person in a wheelchair rolling along Interstate 93 in Boston on Thursday morning.

The person was seen manually wheeling themselves up an off-ramp from the highway toward South Station around 5 a.m. as cars passed by in the opposite direction.

The person, who was not injured, was taken away in a police cruiser a short while later.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

