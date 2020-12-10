Video shows person riding scooter through Boston tunnel during evening commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - A person on an electric scooter was seen riding through a tunnel in Boston as cars passed by during the evening commute on Wednesday.

Shocking video shared on social video showed a man riding the scooter through the Callahan Tunnel as perplexed motorists looked on.

“I was like, ‘What is this person doing?’ It’s like a death wish,” said Rebecca Patnode, who captured video of the man riding along the edge of the right lane. “That tunnel already is super narrow. I drive an SUV, so it barely fits in the lanes to begin with.”

The man wasn’t wearing a helmet as he cruised through the two-lane tunnel and passing motorists were forced to cross the double yellow line to avoid hitting him, according to Patnode.

“If there was someone next to me, I would have had to slam on my brakes,” she said. “He was going like 5 mph and it was rush hour.”

State police said they did not receive any calls about the incident.

