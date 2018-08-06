Video shows police officer trying to apprehend teen in Roxbury firearm investigation

BOSTON (WHDH) - A video shows the moments a Boston police officer falls down a staircase while trying to subdue a teenager wanted in connection with an ongoing firearm investigation.

Two Boston police officers were injured Aug. 2 in Roxbury during an intense encounter with a pair of teenagers, one of whom they were trying to serve with a search warrant, officials said.

Officers assigned to the Boston Police Department’s drug unit were attempting to serve a warrant in connection with an ongoing firearm investigation when they observed the juvenile in question and a second juvenile behaving anxiously in the area of 2 Estabrook Road.

A short while later, officers followed the teens into the Dewitt Community Center, where they were told by a proctor that the suspects were in an upstairs classroom. When the suspects exited the classroom, both attempted to flee the scene while pushing and physically assaulting the officers, according to police.

One of the suspects was subdued in the hallway and the other suspect reportedly bolted towards a stairwell.

As the second officer gave chase and attempted to apprehend the suspect, police said a physical altercation ensued causing both the officer and suspect to tumble down a set of stairs leading to the first floor.

The altercation spilled into the main lobby of the building and responding officers were forced to watch the altercation through the community center’s glass doors since they were unable to gain entry and provide support because a front desk staffer refused to let them in, according to police.

When backup finally gained entry to the building, police said a loaded Chiappa .22 caliber revolver was found in the suspect’s backpack.

Both officers were taken from the scene and treated for non-life threatening injuries at an area hospital.

When asked to explain the delay in allowing responding officers to enter the building, the staffer said she had been reprimanded by a supervisor who took issue with her decision to allow officers inside in the first place, according to police.

A 16-year-old was arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. A 15-year-old was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a police officer and interfering with police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)