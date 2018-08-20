SACRAMENTO, Calif. (WHDH) — A teen fleeing from officers was hit by a police SUV last month, police said.

Officers stopped a 16-year-old on a bike for riding without a light after dark on July 23.

The teen allegedly took off running when the officer recognized him and asked if he had any warrants.

The officer chased the teen with his SUV and hit him while making a sharp left turn, body camera video shows.

Police say they have released the video to offer clarity over the incident.

