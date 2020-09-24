Video shows police tasing, arresting parent who refused to wear mask at football game

(WHDH) — A woman attending a youth football game was reportedly tased, handcuffed, and arrested by a police officer for not wearing a mask in the bleachers.

The Marietta City Schools parent was watching an eighth-grade football game in Logan, Ohio, when she was confronted by the officer for violating the state’s mask mandate, the Marietta Times reported.

Video of the incident, which has been viewed tens of thousands of times on YouTube, showed Alecia Kitts struggling with the officer for about 90 seconds before the Taser was deployed.

In the video, Kitts could be heard yelling, “Get off of me,” and “You’re not arresting me” as stunned parents parents looked on. A mask could also be seen hanging out of her pocket.

Logan Athletic Director Theresa Schultheiss told the newspaper that Kitts and her mother were the only two fans out of 300 in attendance who were “having issues” with adhering to the mask mandate.

As Kitts was dragged away by the officer, her mother could be heard on the video saying, “Come on, it’s just a mask!”

The Logan Police Department said the incident is under investigation.

