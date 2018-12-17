Video shows porch pirate stumbling over large television, struggling to stuff it into car

(WHDH) — Authorities in Maryland are searching for a man who was caught on video swiping a big-screen television from a porch before struggling to stuff it into a waiting getaway car.

Home surveillance video shared by the Prince George’s County Police Department shows the porch pirate grab the television and trip over the large box as he runs across the lawn.

The frantic thief can then be seen trying to jam the box into the car’s backseat and trunk. He was ultimately able to wedge the television into the backseat.

The man then drove off with his rear door and trunk still open.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Police also shared the following tips to help guard against package thefts during the holidays:

If possible, pick up the ordered item at the store

Ship the item to your workplace

Have a neighbor keep an eye out for the item if you know you won’t be home during the delivery window

Have the item sent to a friend or family member who is home during normal delivery hours

If possible, ship the item to an Amazon Locker, UPS Office, FedEx Office or Post Office

Require a signature at the time of delivery

