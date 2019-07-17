ADDISON, Texas (WHDH) — Investigators have released a new video of a plane crash in Texas that left 10 people dead last month.

The video shows a private plane flying low before plowing into an airport hangar in Addison.

The plane then bursts into flames, creating a large plume of smoke.

Officials say the aircraft crashed while trying to leave for Saint Petersburg, Florida.

One witnessed said the plane sounded like it did not have enough power to make a full takeoff.

The crash left two crew members and eight passengers dead.

Federal investigators are still looking into what went wrong.

