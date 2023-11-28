BOSTON (WHDH) - A night out recently turned into an unforgettable encounter for one local man as a rat climbed up his leg.

The rat encounter happened while David Gomez and his friends were walking on the Harborwalk in South Boston.

Gomez captured part of the interaction on camera and recently spoke to 7NEWS, saying he felt the rat before he saw it.

“All of a sudden, I felt something on my leg,” he said. “I turned around and I saw it was a rat climbing up.”

“I showed it to my friends and they started running,” Gomez continued.

Gomez couldn’t help but think his encounter with the overly-friendly rat was funny at the time.

But after some thought, he said he realized he is lucky the rodent didn’t attack him.

“We realized it could have gone the wrong way,” he said. “What if that thing bit me and carried disease?”

“…It’s dirty. It’s nasty. But I don’t know, I wasn’t afraid of it,” he added.

While Gomez’s now viral video is getting some laughs, as someone who has lived in the city for more than 10 years, he said it proves Boston has a real rat problem.

“They should do something about it,” he said. “What they’ve been doing the past decade or the last couple years, it hasn’t worked, clearly.”

Gomez and his friends said they hope the rat in this incident stays far away from people in the future.

