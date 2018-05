(WHDH) — New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski made a social media splash Monday when a video of him firing a large gun was posted to Instagram.

The video, posted by Joe Carnahan, showed Gronkowski firing a minigun, reportedly in preparation for a movie role.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)