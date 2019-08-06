Video shows Scituate officer lose bet after teen sinks half-court shot

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Scituate officers were on patrol Monday night when they lost a bet to a group of teens playing basketball on the high school court.

Officers Lindsay Bonnano and Drew Kitchen were responding to a noise complaint around 11:30 p.m. when they found a group of teenagers playing basketball on one of the school courts.

Instead of kicking the teens out, Bonnano told them they could finish their game if one of them could sink a half-court shot.

Incredible video shows the teen line up at center court, launch the ball several feet through the air and into the net.

Unable to contain their excitement, the players, and officers, let out a scream of joy followed quickly by fervent appeals to keep the noise down.

The officers kept their promise and allowed the boys to finish the game, albeit at a quieter pitch than before.

