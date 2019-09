ORLANDO, Fla. (WHDH) — A service dog gleefully spent her downtime at the most magical place on Earth.

Nala, the 2-year-old golden retriever, got to meet Donald Duck while at Disney World.

She could be seen cuddling up to Donald before putting her head on his lap as he pet her.

The pup is named after Nala from “The Lion King.”

