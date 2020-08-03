EASTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod has been buzzing with shark activity over the past few weeks.

A video captured off the coast of Nauset Beach in Eastham shows a shark swimming about a quarter mile from the shoreline on Saturday.

This comes a day before a popular beach in neighboring town Wellfleet was temporarily shut down due to a shark sighting.

Experts are reminding everyone to stay alert when getting into the ocean this summer.

