BOSTON (WHDH) - New video obtained by 7NEWS shows the moment a man on a bicycle shoots at another man in the North End.

Police swarmed the area around Modern Pastry on Hanover Street shortly before 11:15 p.m. on Wednesday night. The business, police said, was closed at the time and no one was hurt.

7NEWS obtained the video of the shooting and details from a police report, which explains the suspect and the victim have a years-long feud. Police said there have been no arrests.

In the video, a bicyclist shoots at the victim in the street, who hides behind a car. After an exchange, the victim runs away. The shooter then pedals away. The victim was not injured, but the bullet shattered Modern Pastry’s window.

A man inside the shop was about 15 feet away when shots were fired.

“It was a very terrifying experience in that it could have hit any of us. I mean, God forbid one of us was taking out the trash at that time, one of us could have been hit,” the worker said. “It’s a scary experience. It was really scary.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)