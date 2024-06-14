BOSTON (WHDH) - Newly-released video shows the moment an MBTA Orange Line train came upon a small fire on a set of tracks earlier this week.

The incident happened on Tuesday near Sullivan Square station in Boston.

The T first announced delays in a post on X near 6:20 a.m. In an update shortly before 7 a.m., the T said crews had extinguished the fire and service was resuming.

Shuttle buses replaced trains between Wellington station and North Station later in the day while crews made repairs to the third rail in the area where the fire took place. Crews completed repairs in roughly 90 minutes and shuttle buses were phased out of use, according to the T.

The MBTA released video of the fire on Friday. In the video, a train is seen approaching the fire and stopping. After a few minutes, a worker is seen approaching the fire and spraying it with a fire extinguisher.

