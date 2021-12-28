BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - State police released video showing how its Air Wing unit helped track down a stolen vehicle and its fleeing suspects in Brockton last Thursday morning.

A state police Air Wing crew was over Brockton around 1 a.m. when they received a report of a stolen motor vehicle.

They located the suspect vehicle and directed Brockton and state police to its locations.

When a Brockton police cruiser got behind the car, the suspects reportedly fled at a high rate of speed, prompting a pursuit that spanned several communities.

The pursuit was terminated because of the safety threat posed to the public but the Air Wing crew continued to follow the vehicle from overhead and gave updates to the ground units of its changing location.

Eventually, the Air Wing crew saw the suspects pull up to the Chatham West Apartment complex in Brockton, where five people could be seen getting out of the car and running away onto DW Field Parkway and then into the nearby woods.

The Air Wing crew monitored the suspects’ whereabouts by using a thermal camera system.

State police troopers and Brockton police officers were able to locate the suspects with the help of the Air Wing’s directions.

The suspects were taken into custody.

No additional information was immediately available.

