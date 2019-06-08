Video shows state trooper corralling runaway greyhound on I-93 in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A state trooper and some concerned citizens corralled a runaway dog on Interstate 93 in Boston Friday.

Trooper Stephen Browning was called to the northbound side of the highway around 2:45 p.m. where a miniature greyhound was darting in and out of traffic.

Although several drivers stopped to try and corral the pup, the runaway sprinted away each time.

Browning was eventually able to catch the dog and reunite it with its owner.

It is unclear how the dog ended up on the highway in the first place.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)