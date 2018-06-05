Video shows SUV driving in reverse on highway during morning commute

(WHDH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation shared video Tuesday of a motorist driving in reverse on a major highway during the morning commute.

The video, which has a timestamp of 6:45 a.m., shows a white SUV reverse out of gridlock traffic on US-33 and down an entrance ramp.

A transportation official told WCMH-TV that the driver likely had a transmission problem.

“Pro tip, if your vehicle isn’t running properly, pull safely to the side of the road and call for assistance. Thankfully, no one was injured in this incident,” ODOT said in a Facebook post.

The car could be seen going in reverse for more than a mile.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)