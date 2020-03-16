Video shows SUV driving through fence, flipping over against house in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A surveillance camera captured an SUV driving through a fence and flipping over into a house in East Boston on Sunday.

The video shows the SUV traveling through a parking lot and then turning into the fence before dropping several feet and coming to a rest vertically against a home.

Boston police say there were injuries reported but did not disclose the extent of those injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)