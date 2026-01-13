BOSTON (WHDH) - Shocking video shows an altercation between two men at TD Garden on Saturday that left a man hospitalized and landed another in court.

Officers assigned to detail the Bruins game were called around 3 p.m. to a report of an injured male in the balcony level of the arena, according to Boston police. Boston EMS transported the individual to a local hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

Video now shows the moment police say the man was shoved backward over several rows of seats by Aaron Tucker, 48, of Vermont, who was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court Monday on charges including assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury and assault and battery on a person over 60 or disabled with injury.

In a police report, officers say the man who was shoved said he had seven beers and no recollection of what happened. Witnesses say he was acting disruptive and heckling other people in the section. A friend was moving him to a different area to avoid a fight when he was shoved, they said.

Tucker was released on public recognizance and is due back in court on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)