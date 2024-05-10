REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released video shows track equipment derailing while crews worked on the MBTA Blue Line in Revere last month.

On April 21, when the MBTA was working to remove speed restrictions on the Blue Line, a large piece of equipment near the Beachmont station came off the tracks. A worker then threw his hands in the air, according to the video.

The Blue Line reopened May 1 after shuttle buses replaced service between stops for the duration of the work.

