BOSTON (WHDH) - Video showed the moment a truck got stuck inside the Sumner Tunnel Tuesday, snarling traffic for roughly one hour near midday.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X said the left lane of traffic was closed within the tunnel due to the incident as of around 11 a.m.

MassDOT warned drivers to “Expect delays.”

In an update near 12 p.m., MassDOT said the scene was clear with all lanes open.

MassDOT shared video of Tuesday’s incident with 7NEWS. In the video, a truck can be seen scraping against the roof of the tunnel before coming to a stop.

This incident is the latest in a line of such incidents in recent weeks and months. On April 25, video captured the moment an over height truck entered the Sumner Tunnel before getting stuck. On April 5, another over height truck caused problems for rush hour commuters when it got wedged inside the tunnel.

State officials on April 29 acknowledged an uptick in incidents of trucks getting stuck in the tunnel and detailed a plan to add more signage warning truck drivers to stay away.

With officials increasing signage, crews are still working on a larger restoration project within the nearly 90-year-old Sumner Tunnel.

The restoration project began in 2022 and is expected to continue through much of 2024, with periodic tunnel closures scheduled throughout the year.

