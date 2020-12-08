Video shows truck rolling over, spilling garbage in front of motorist on I-93

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dashcam video captured the moment a garbage truck rolled over and spilled trash in front of a motorist on Interstate 93 in Canton on Monday afternoon.

The truck tipped over on the southbound side of the highway, nearly dumping its contents on top of a passing vehicle.

Video shared by Boots McGrath showed the trash spilling across multiple lanes as the vehicle they were riding in swerved to avoid driving through the mess.

There were minor injuries reported.

Traffic in the area was backed up for hours as crews worked to clear the trash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

